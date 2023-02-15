Praying Mantis Snatches A Flying Humming Bird Right Off The Feeder

Holy sh…

I never would have thought a bug would be picking hummingbirds out of mid air, right off the feeder.

But here I stand corrected…

Praying mantises might just be the craziest bugs on planet Earth, known for their distinctive, rotating triangular heads, their long, spindly legs, and them big ol’ claw-like front legs.

These insects are known for their amazing hunting abilities, with a diet that consists mainly of other insects, but they are also known to take out much larger prey.

Mantises will eat spiders, frogs, lizards and even small birds.

Like hummingbirds…

Skilled hunters that use their camouflage and lightning-fast reflexes to ambush their prey, they use their long, serrated front legs to grasp their prey and hold it in place while they feed. They are also capable of turning their heads completely around to keep a close eye on their prey, which makes them incredibly effective hunters.

Praying mantises are highly adaptable insects that are able to thrive in a variety of habitats, from forests and meadows to gardens and urban areas. They are also able to adapt their hunting strategies to suit their environment, switching from ambush hunting to stalking or pursuit when necessary.

These are some killer bugs.

Exhibit A:

This praying mantis is seen hanging out on the hummingbird feeder as a hummingbird comes in for a feed.

The unsuspecting bird hovers and drinks in the sweet water, and boom… the praying mantis strikes. It nails the bird, and clamps down as the bird tries to fly away. But, the mantis uses every bit of grip and holds on to both the bird and the feeder.

It gains control and quickly has itself a meal in one of the most impressive hunts I have ever seen take place in the wild.

You don’t need to go to Africa to see some wild, National Geographic kind of animal encounters…. just look in your own backyard.

