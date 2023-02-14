Wind chill warnings in effect for East Idaho as snowstorm exits region

The winter storm that shut down local schools and caused numerous wrecks on the region's roads is exiting East Idaho.

But on its heels is expected to be dangerous wind chill that will make conditions throughout much of East Idaho feel like they're as cold as minus 25 to minus 30 degrees.

And as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday the storm had created such dangerous road conditions that Interstate 15 from Idaho Falls to the Montana border, all of Highway 87, Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana border, and Highway 22 between Dubois and Howe were all shut down.

But the dangerously cold wind chill will likely pose the bigger problem for most local residents.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for East Idaho encouraging people to stay indoors Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Please do not leave your pets outside either because conditions will be cold enough to kill them.

The areas that are expected to experience the coldest wind chill -- minus 30 degrees -- are Island Park, Dubois and Spencer.

Wind chills as cold as minus 25 degrees are expected Tuesday night through Wednesday morning in the Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Arimo, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia and Driggs areas.

The rest of East Idaho including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Rockland, Arbon, Thatcher, Preston, Malad and Montpelier areas is expected to experience wind chills as cold as minus 15 degrees Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

The storm was forecast to dump another 2 to 3 inches of snow on East Idaho before exiting late Tuesday night. The winter weather advisories and winter storm warning currently in effect in East Idaho are set to expire late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, respectively.

The snow as well as expected gusts of up to 60 mph will continue to create hazardous driving conditions in East Idaho through Wednesday morning.

Idaho State Police responded to at least 20 weather-related crashes on Tuesday in East Idaho but none reportedly resulted in fatalities.

Most local school districts canceled all Tuesday classes because of the snowstorm and more closures are possible Wednesday morning because of the dangerous wind chill.

Wind chill warnings are also in effect in the central Idaho mountains, including Sun Valley, Ketchum, Mackay and Stanley, and winter weather advisories are in effect in south central Idaho.

Outside of the state, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect in Montana, Wyoming and Utah while most of Nevada is under wind advisories.

Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.