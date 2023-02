tennismajors.com

“I’m actually speechless and that doesn’t happen very often” – elated Pecotic, world No 784, stuns Sock in Delray Beach By Tennis Majors, 8 days ago

By Tennis Majors, 8 days ago

Matija Pecotic is 33 years old and the full-time director of capital markets at Wexford Capital LP. Not your typical ATP tennis player in other ...