Times Leader

Wyoming Valley West wrestling sets program single season wins record

By Kevin Carroll,

14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rKiyY_0knjy0dq00
Wyoming Valley West’s Tanner Pearson (top) starts to craddle Mid Valley’s Connor Bartlett. Pearson registered a pin at 2:29. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

PLYMOUTH — With some former Wyoming Valley West wrestling greats — and maybe a few future greats — in the house Tuesday night, the current Spartans squad wrote their name into the history books in emphatic fashion.

Five pinfall victories and a number of wins via forfeit led Valley West to a 54-18 win over Mid Valley in dual competition, setting a school record with 21 wins this season.

Tuesday’s win broke a tie at 20 wins with the 2013-14 Spartans team, a group that won the District 2 Class 3A dual championship and boasted three district champions.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” Valley West head coach Ryan Vassello said after the match. “Today was a special day.”

After a bit of a delay to honor both the school’s elementary program and several Valley West wrestling alumni in attendance, Valley West jumped on the first opportunity for points and took a lead the team would never relinquish.

Isabell Seip took the mat first at 121 pounds, squaring off against Mid Valley’s Amanda Ortiz — two female wrestlers kicking things off, on a day where the 100th girls’ wrestling program was officially formed in Pennsylvania.

Seip notched a pinfall victory in the second period to put Valley West on the board first at 6-0, a lead quickly doubled to 12-0 after Valley West’s Caleb Hoffman won via forfeit at 127.

Mid Valley, in just its first season as a program, battled back through the early bouts, with Mason Viransky winning by fall at 133 and Jaime Henderson picking up a forfeit win at 145.

At that point, an 18-12 Valley West lead ballooned as the Spartans picked up six straight wins, starting with Tanner Pearson’s pinfall win at 152 and ending with a forfeit victory for Dorian Hoffman at 107.

Additional Valley West pinfalls were scored by Ryan Garvin (139), Joe Rivas (172) and Nick Giza (285).

Mid Valley’s Angelo Hill managed to bring the match to a close on a high note for his team by pinning Richie Kioske at 114. But the damage had already been done as Valley West wrapped this one up early and rolled to the win.

“Tonight we put on a beautiful match … we wrestled up to our standards tonight,” Vassello said. “Each and every one of these kids worked hard this season, and they deserved this.”

Valley West’s regular season officially drew to a close, ending the season at 21-5, edging the 2013-14 team’s record on the season’s final day.

“I was a coach on that team, I was an assistant at the time,” Vassello said. “As this season went on, and we started to realize that we were in this situation, it was nice to get that 21st win out from underneath us.”

Vassello and his squad will now look ahead to the District 2 Class 3A championships, scheduled for Feb. 24 and 25 at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

Wyoming Valley West 54, Mid Valley 18

107 – Dorian Hoffman (WVW) won by forfeit; 114 – Angelo Hill (MV) pinned Richie Kioske 5:15; 121 – Isabell Seip (WVW) pinned Amanda Oritz 2:24; 127 – Caleb Hoffman (WVW) won by forfeit; 133 – Mason Viransky (MV) pinned Mason Antolik 3:12; 139 – Ryan Garvin (WVW) pinned Wyatt Youngblood 2:15; 145 – Jaime Henderson (MV) won by forfeit; 152 – Tanner Pearson (WVW) pinned Connor Barrett 2:29; 160 – double forfeit; 172 – Joe Rivas (WVW) pinned Cameron Auer 0:34; 189 – Jake Griffin (WVW) won by forfeit; 215 – John McLaughlin (WVW) won by forfeit; 285 – Nick Giza (WVW) pinned Devon Hall 1:40

Match started at 121

