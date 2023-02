notebookcheck.net

Deal | Samsung Odyssey Ark deal takes 55-inch Mini LED gaming monitor below US$2,000 in 43% sale By Alex Alderson, 13 days ago

By Alex Alderson, 13 days ago

Amazon and Samsung have heavily discounted the Odyssey Ark gaming monitor in the US. Launched in August 2022, the Odyssey Ark is a 55-inch gaming ...