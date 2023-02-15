Open in App
The Associated Press

Tuesday's Scores

9 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bow 50, Manchester West 20

Colebrook 44, Woodsville 25

Concord 51, Manchester Memorial 43

Dover 52, Alvirne 37

Epping 42, Nute 25

Exeter 38, Spaulding 37

Franklin 60, Holy Family 19

Hanover 36, Derryfield 33

Hollis/Brookline 64, Milford 54

Kennett 59, Coe-Brown 24

Littleton 46, Groveton 32

Merrimack Valley 49, John Stark 41

Nashua North 40, Trinity 35

Oyster River 67, Sanborn Regional 42

Pembroke Academy 63, Bishop Brady 53

Pittsburg 49, Gorham 41

Plymouth Regional 45, Lebanon 42

Portsmouth 37, Winnacunnet 29

Salem 47, Keene 30

Souhegan 43, Kingswood 24

Wilton-Lyndeborough 37, Mount Royal 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

