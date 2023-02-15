Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bow 50, Manchester West 20
Colebrook 44, Woodsville 25
Concord 51, Manchester Memorial 43
Dover 52, Alvirne 37
Epping 42, Nute 25
Exeter 38, Spaulding 37
Franklin 60, Holy Family 19
Hanover 36, Derryfield 33
Hollis/Brookline 64, Milford 54
Kennett 59, Coe-Brown 24
Littleton 46, Groveton 32
Merrimack Valley 49, John Stark 41
Nashua North 40, Trinity 35
Oyster River 67, Sanborn Regional 42
Pembroke Academy 63, Bishop Brady 53
Pittsburg 49, Gorham 41
Plymouth Regional 45, Lebanon 42
Portsmouth 37, Winnacunnet 29
Salem 47, Keene 30
Souhegan 43, Kingswood 24
Wilton-Lyndeborough 37, Mount Royal 29
