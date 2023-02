msuexponent.com

'Welcome home:' New Billings art gallery stresses experimentation, community By JAKE IVERSON jiverson@billingsgazette.com, 13 days ago

By JAKE IVERSON jiverson@billingsgazette.com, 13 days ago

When you check out Billings’ newest art gallery, watch your step. One resident has a tendency to scurry about. The Electric Storm Gallery, which opened ...