Open in App
Montgomery, TX
See more from this location?
Community Impact Houston

City of Montgomery approves 20% homestead tax exemption rate for disabled, 65-year-old individuals

By Cassandra Jenkins,

8 days ago
City of Montgomery approved a 20% homestead tax exemption rate for disabled and 65-year-old or older individuals. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The city of Montgomery approved...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Here’s who’s running for May municipal elections in Tomball, Magnolia
Tomball, TX2 days ago
Magnolia ISD approves continuing three incentive programs for teachers
Magnolia, TX5 days ago
Conroe celebrates 58th annual Go Texan Parade
Conroe, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bags or bins? Bellaire City Council asking for public input before disposing of current garbage bag program
Bellaire, TX1 day ago
See who is running for Jersey Village mayor this May
Houston, TX2 days ago
Brookshire, Katy recognized as mobility hubs in TxDOT study for regional transportation improvements
Katy, TX1 day ago
Oak Ridge North sees contested race for May 6 election
Oak Ridge North, TX1 day ago
Sugar Land Regional Airport undergoes changes, looks to future
Sugar Land, TX1 day ago
City of Tomball terminates school resource officer agreement with Tomball ISD
Tomball, TX1 day ago
See the candidates for races in Fulshear, Katy general election
Katy, TX1 day ago
Houston Methodist Cypress Hospital construction progresses
Houston, TX1 day ago
Here's who's running for Montgomery City Council in the May 6 election
Montgomery, TX3 days ago
Retailer Popshelf to offer most items $5 and under at new Sugar Land
Sugar Land, TX2 days ago
Candidates file for one contested race in May 6 election in Shenandoah
Shenandoah, TX3 days ago
New AT&T store now open in Harper's Preserve
Conroe, TX1 day ago
Charcuterie specialty store Graze Craze opens in The Woodlands
The Woodlands, TX2 days ago
Houston donates $250K to emergency relief fund for Winter Street Studios artists
Houston, TX5 days ago
The Woodlands looks to develop destination attractions, grow tax base
The Woodlands, TX6 days ago
Check out the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Cy-Fair, including new Starbucks
Cypress, TX5 days ago
Upcoming League City park project wins award for design work
League City, TX5 days ago
Sugar Land preschool Shanelle's Playhouse open for enrollment
Sugar Land, TX5 days ago
Adams Automotive opens new location in Cypress
Cypress, TX2 days ago
Local Table reopens flagship restaurant in new, larger location in Cinco Ranch
Katy, TX2 days ago
Grand opening for Inner Loop's first Primo Hoagies set for Feb. 23 on Washington Avenue
Houston, TX2 days ago
Sam Houston Trail Riders gallop through Tomball on way to Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Tomball, TX1 day ago
SHSU College of Osteopathic Medicine lands first residency program
Conroe, TX6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy