Community Impact Houston
City of Montgomery approves 20% homestead tax exemption rate for disabled, 65-year-old individuals
By Cassandra Jenkins,8 days ago
City of Montgomery approved a 20% homestead tax exemption rate for disabled and 65-year-old or older individuals. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The city of Montgomery approved...
