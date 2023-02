phillyyimby.com

Construction Still Pending at 1015 South 3rd Street in Queen Village, South Philadelphia By Vitali Ogorodnikov, 9 days ago

By Vitali Ogorodnikov, 9 days ago

Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit has noted that construction has still not begun at the site of a proposed four-story, 67-unit multi-family building at 1015 ...