Houston, TX
Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. to participate in skills challenge at NBA All-Star weekend

By Ben DuBose,

13 days ago
Photo by Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

With the NBA’s worst record, the young and rebuilding Houston Rockets (13-44) understandably will not have any All-Star players when the 2023 game takes place this weekend in Salt Lake City.

The Rockets will, however, be represented in related competitions. KJ Martin is competing in Saturday’s dunk contest, while Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, and Jabari Smith Jr. are in Friday’s Rising Stars challenge. Now, courtesy of an NBA announcement, we know Smith will be involved in Saturday’s festivities, as well.

Smith, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero and Detroit’s Jaden Ivey comprise a rookie team taking part in the 2023 Kia Skills Challenge. The contest puts three teams of three players through a four-round competition that tests their dribbling, passing and shooting abilities.

The two teams with the most points through the first three rounds will advance to the final round (rules). The rookies will compete with a Utah Jazz team (Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton) and the Antetokounmpo brothers (Giannis, Alex and Thanasis).

In 54 outings through Tuesday, Smith is averaging 11.9 points and 7.0 rebounds in 29.9 minutes per game as a rookie.

All of the All-Star events from Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena can be watched live on TNT on Friday and Saturday nights.

