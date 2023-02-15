Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. to participate in skills challenge at NBA All-Star weekend

Smith, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero and Detroit’s Jaden Ivey comprise a rookie team taking part in the 2023 Kia Skills Challenge. The contest puts three teams of three players through a four-round competition that tests their dribbling, passing and shooting abilities.
The two teams with the most points through the first three rounds will advance to the final round (rules). The rookies will compete with a Utah Jazz team (Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton) and the Antetokounmpo brothers (Giannis, Alex and Thanasis).
In 54 outings through Tuesday, Smith is averaging 11.9 points and 7.0 rebounds in 29.9 minutes per game as a rookie.
All of the All-Star events from Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena can be watched live on TNT on Friday and Saturday nights.
Comments / 0