Change location
See more from this location?
State College, PA
ksl.com
Pickett scores 41, Penn St. beats Illini to end 4-game skid
By Pickett scores 41, Penn St. beats Illini to end 4-game skid,8 days ago
By Pickett scores 41, Penn St. beats Illini to end 4-game skid,8 days ago
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Jalen Pickett scored a season-high 41 points, the first Penn State player with 40-plus points since 1961, and the Nittany......
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0