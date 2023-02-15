Open in App
State College, PA
See more from this location?
ksl.com

Pickett scores 41, Penn St. beats Illini to end 4-game skid

By Pickett scores 41, Penn St. beats Illini to end 4-game skid,

8 days ago
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Jalen Pickett scored a season-high 41 points, the first Penn State player with 40-plus points since 1961, and the Nittany......
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy