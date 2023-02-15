Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers expected to hire Jonathan Cooley as DB coach

By Anthony Rizzuti,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EgK7X_0kngd6pe00

The Carolina Panthers have had themselves a busy Tuesday.

First, they hired former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell as a senior assistant. Then, they officially named Duce Staley to their staff—bringing on the former rusher as the team’s assistant head coach and running backs coach.

And now, they might be getting another one in before the clock strikes midnight.

As first reported by Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic and later confirmed by Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, the Panthers plan to hire Jonathan Cooley as their next defensive backs coach. Cooley has spent the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, where he crossed paths with Carolina’s new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

The former defensive back cracked the NFL sidelines with the Rams in 2020, after a nine-year run at the collegiate level. He began as a defensive assistant and quality control coach and was promoted to defensive backs coach in 2022.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Patrick Mahomes Cheating Allegations, Use of Male Enhancement Pills Rumors Proven False
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Bengals take Justin Herbert as Joe Burrow goes to Commanders in new re-draft
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Jalen Ramsey responds to Amon-Ra St. Brown's pitch to get him on the Lions
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Twitter reacts to NC State shirts mocking UNC
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Ravens OC Todd Monken discusses reasons for leaving Georgia
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
North Carolina senior Ariel Young retires from basketball
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Here are the 5 players the Bills have used the franchise tag on
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Peter King expects Bengals to be used in 'tentpole events' next season
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Two Vikings contracts have officially voided
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
2024 NBA mock draft: Who ESPN has the OKC Thunder selecting
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Could the Browns reunite with a former player to replace Mike Priefer?
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
ESPN has a plan to help the Vikings improve this offseason
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Bears address holes in the trenches in new 3-round mock draft
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy