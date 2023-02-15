Open in App
Huntsville, AL
WHNT News 19

1 adult, 4 juveniles charged with murder after burglary death

By Jess Grotjahn,

8 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. ( WHNT ) – Huntsville Police have charged five people with murder in connection to a burglary last August.

22-year-old Cameron David Robinson, a female juvenile, and three male juveniles are charged with murder.

Jason Osborn convicted of 2018 capital murder in Decatur
Cameron David Robinson (Madison County Jail)

Huntsville Police say the burglary happened on Judith Lane on August 22. Officers responded and found three people involved in the burglary, had been shot.

Police say the suspects broke into a residence, and shots were fired between the victim and the offenders.

Originally, the offenders were just charged with burglary. On February 1, 22-year-old Dashaon Floyd died from injuries.

Investigators then upgraded those charges to murder.

Robinson turned himself into HPD on Tuesday and was booked into the Madison County Jail. The juveniles were all charged as adults and booked in the Madison County Jail.

Additionally, HPD says there is another suspect involved with the burglary that is already in state prison on unrelated charges. Authorities expect a murder charge to be filed against them as well.

