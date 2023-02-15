Open in App
Adams County, OH
See more from this location?
People's Defender

‘Night To Shine’ returns to Adams County

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ILeK8_0kngS4Wn00

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After a brief hiatus, the glitz and glamour and smile of the “Night To Shine” returned to Adams County on Friday, February 10. Hosted by Church 180 in Seaman, the “Night To Shine” is sponsored worldwide by the Tim Tebow Foundation, described as “an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs.”

Friday night’s event was another amazing evening of fun for a special group of attendees, who enjoyed a perfect and memorable experience of applause, smiles, and dancing the night away, with tuxedos, suits, and glamorous dresses as the chosen attire. This year’s guests were honored with a parade celebration as the took turns on luxury car rides through the streets of Seaman, and were greeted upon their arrival by a “Red Carpet Cheer Squad”.

Photographer Tim Daulton represented the Defender at the “Night To Shine” and his images from the night are shown in today’s edition.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Adams County, OH newsLocal Adams County, OH
Senior Profile- Charlie Reed, West Union High School
West Union, OH1 day ago
Adams County Library News
Peebles, OH7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
East Tiffin Aggies hold February meeting
West Union, OH6 days ago
Connie Cox
West Union, OH7 days ago
Second half surge sends Lady Devils to district finals
Lynchburg, OH21 hours ago
10 3’s equals end of Lady Dragons’ season
West Union, OH1 day ago
Still perfect, Lady Devils capture Division III sectional title
Ironton, OH2 days ago
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Portsmouth, OH6 days ago
Cold from the field, Indians bow out in sectional opener
Peebles, OH22 hours ago
Lady Indians fall to Minford in Sectional final
Peebles, OH1 day ago
Householder trial continues in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH20 hours ago
Greyhounds blow away the Tornadoes
Manchester, OH22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy