‘Night To Shine’ returns to Adams County

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After a brief hiatus, the glitz and glamour and smile of the “Night To Shine” returned to Adams County on Friday, February 10. Hosted by Church 180 in Seaman, the “Night To Shine” is sponsored worldwide by the Tim Tebow Foundation, described as “an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs.”

Friday night’s event was another amazing evening of fun for a special group of attendees, who enjoyed a perfect and memorable experience of applause, smiles, and dancing the night away, with tuxedos, suits, and glamorous dresses as the chosen attire. This year’s guests were honored with a parade celebration as the took turns on luxury car rides through the streets of Seaman, and were greeted upon their arrival by a “Red Carpet Cheer Squad”.

Photographer Tim Daulton represented the Defender at the “Night To Shine” and his images from the night are shown in today’s edition.