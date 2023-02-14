Cassidy Hopes Hill Has Desire to Seize Rare Opportunity

With Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson out, Adin Hill has a special opportunity to raise his status in the NHL.

The Vegas Golden Knights have had to rely on quite a few different players to step up in more significant roles this season.

At this point in the season, it's Adin Hill's turn to rise to the occasion with the absence of Logan Thompson.

Hill has never been a No. 1 goalie in his five seasons in the NHL prior to this year.

For Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy and the rest of the coaching staff, the hope is for Hill to want to take advantage of the opportunity in front of him.

"That's what we want right now is [for] Adin to say, 'OK, not sure how long Logan's going to be out, but he's not with us, so I want to be the guy. I want to be in the net every day, and I want to prove myself that I can handle the No. 1 workload,'" Cassidy told the media on Monday. "Now how long that will be obviously depends on how quick Logan recovers and his performance. But yes, I would think he's the guy that's -- I mean, LB [Laurent Brossoit] gets an opportunity to come up because the guy's hurt. That's how those two [Thompson and Hill] got their opportunities.

"But I think Adin would be the most -- well, that's what we would like, anyway, is for him to say, 'Hey, this is my opportunity and probably the best one I'm ever going to get to be a No. 1 in the National Hockey League. Here it is, let's get after it.' So I would think that's where his mindset is."



The Golden Knights are on a three-game win streak and will be looking to earn their fourth in a row on Thursday against the San Jose Sharks.

