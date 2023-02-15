Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland-Greenwood 51, Bishop Neumann 31
Bellevue East 70, Omaha South 28
Gretna 63, Omaha Burke 38
Holdrege 43, Sandhills Valley 27
Kearney 67, Fremont 22
Lincoln East 72, Lincoln North Star 68
Lincoln Pius X 59, Lincoln Northeast 51
Lincoln Southeast 71, Columbus 40
Millard North 91, Lincoln Southwest 80
Norris 58, Hastings 46
North Platte 79, Gering 50
Omaha Bryan 82, Omaha Northwest 62
Omaha Central 57, Omaha North 55
Omaha Concordia 70, Douglas County West 60
Omaha Skutt Catholic 65, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 50
Omaha Westside 82, Millard West 61
Schuyler 61, Buena Vista 33
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 64, South Sioux City 62
Seward 58, Lexington 52
York 37, Waverly 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
