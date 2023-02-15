Newburgh resident pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter

A Newburgh resident pleaded guilty Tuesday to a vehicular manslaughter that killed a local surgeon.

The plea was announced by Orange County District Attorney’s Office. Court documents say that Ezzial Williams was driving faster than the posted speed limit in Oct. 2021 when she crossed over a double yellow line and crashed into a car.

She admitted to smoking cocaine, speeding and crossing over double yellow line.

Under the plea agreement, Williams will be sentenced on April 25 to 3.5-7 years in prison, which is the maximum permitted under law.

“Drugged driving is a deadly choice that leads to terrible outcomes,” said District Attorney David M. Hoovler in prepared remarks. “We lost an innocent member of our community whose life was dedicated to helping others. Incidents such as this one are not accidents, they are serious crimes and perpetrators need to be held accountabl