Open in App
Newburgh, NY
See more from this location?
News 12

Newburgh resident pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter

By News 12 Staff,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AwVLz_0knfqDJm00

A Newburgh resident pleaded guilty Tuesday to a vehicular manslaughter that killed a local surgeon.

The plea was announced by Orange County District Attorney’s Office. Court documents say that Ezzial Williams was driving faster than the posted speed limit in Oct. 2021 when she crossed over a double yellow line and crashed into a car.

She admitted to smoking cocaine, speeding and crossing over double yellow line.

Under the plea agreement, Williams will be sentenced on April 25 to 3.5-7 years in prison, which is the maximum permitted under law.

“Drugged driving is a deadly choice that leads to terrible outcomes,” said District Attorney David M. Hoovler in prepared remarks. “We lost an innocent member of our community whose life was dedicated to helping others.  Incidents such as this one are not accidents, they are serious crimes and perpetrators need to be held accountabl

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Orange County, NY newsLocal Orange County, NY
5 people arrested in drugs and gun bust in Orange County
Middletown, NY1 hour ago
Driver airlifted to Westchester Medical Center after head-on crash with garbage truck in Newburgh
Newburgh, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Newburgh man sentenced to 16-19 years in prison for death of popular Hudson Valley teacher
Newburgh, NY16 hours ago
Brooklyn DA: Teens indicted for Coney Island murder of Nyheem Wright
Brooklyn, NY4 hours ago
Police: Town of Orange pharmacist robbed at gunpoint for oxycodone for 2nd time in 3 months
Orange, CT23 hours ago
Jury selection begins in murder trial of Angela Pollina
New York City, NY20 hours ago
Man taken into custody in connection to Saugerties manslaughter investigation
Saugerties, NY1 day ago
Police: 3 women accused of trying to bring drugs into Otisville Correctional Facility hours apart
Otisville, NY1 day ago
Bronx grandmother charged in violent stabbing of 7-year-old granddaughter
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Police: Brooklyn man arrested in connection to 2022 Monroe pharmacy robbery
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Police: Suspect wanted in Highbridge double shooting
Bronx, NY4 hours ago
Family calls for justice at rally for Ronald A. Smith held outside Attorney General’s Office
Brooklyn, NY16 hours ago
Authorities identify victims, shooter in Linden family murder-suicide
Linden, NJ2 days ago
Vigil held for NYPD officer killed after attempted robbery
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Brooklyn family promises justice in killing of DeAndre Matthews
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Police find body in Yonkers park
Yonkers, NY1 day ago
Headlines: Truck rollover in Brewster, Montgomery house fire, lottery scam
Montgomery, NY2 days ago
Authorities: Bridgeport domestic incident leads to 2-hour stand-off with police
Bridgeport, CT2 days ago
Police: Norwalk shooting leaves man in critical condition
Norwalk, CT1 day ago
Suspect wanted in armed robbery at New Rochelle gas station
New Rochelle, NY1 day ago
Bloomingburg resident says weekend crash highlights road safety concerns
Bloomingburg, NY1 day ago
NYPD: Grandmother stabbed 7-year-old granddaughter multiple times inside Bronx home
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Police: 15-year-old dead in subway surfing incident
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Manhunt underway for possible suspect in Pine Bush stabbing
Pine Bush, NY2 days ago
Family desperate to find Brooklyn pastor missing for more than a week
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Exclusive: Bronx resident targeted as part of malicious TikTok car theft trend
Bronx, NY1 day ago
DeCicco's in Cornwall closing
Cornwall, NY1 day ago
Carmel school board condemns racist videos posted by students
Carmel Hamlet, NY3 hours ago
'He's going to be the head of the household.' New owner offers new life to abused pit bull
Yonkers, NY16 hours ago
Longtime Hempstead educator continues to make difference in her community
Hempstead, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy