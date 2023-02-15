Families speak out after two brothers die in quadruple shooting

The family of two brothers who were fatally shot in the Bronx on Friday held a rally in the Bronx to speak out against violence.

The brothers died after a quadruple shooting on Friday.

Four people were shot at the intersection of East Tremont and Hughes avenues. The two brothers, Jeremiah and Deveren Smith, died a few days later, and the other two victims remain hospitalized and are expected to make a full recovery.

The family members of Jeremiah and Deveren say they are tired of seeing shootings and crimes on their streets.

Law enforcement officials say the two men behind the shooting have been arrested and charged with the death of the two brothers.