Mount Vernon, NY
News 12

‘We want our neighborhood fixed.’ Zombie home in Mount Vernon irks neighbors

By News 12 Staff,

8 days ago

Neighbors in Mount Vernon are tired of living near a blighted property that they have referred to as a haunted house.

The property sits on the corner of Franklin Avenue and Adams Street. Neighbors told News 12 that the deteriorated property has become a dumping ground for trash.

They say the owner has been reluctant to fix up the boarded-up home. When they approached the city, they said they were met with little to no support.

"It's not working, this is ridiculous, and we live in a pretty nice neighborhood,” said Stephanie Brown. “We want our neighborhood fixed."

The city told News 12 there are processes that neighbors may not be aware of. They say the property is on the zombie list but is in the process of being removed from the list because the owner filed initial permits toward getting a demolition permit.

