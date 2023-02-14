Open in App
Albany, NY
News 12

Rockland woman honored at state Capitol for signing 13,000 people up for Organ Donor Registry

By News 12 Staff,

11 days ago

A Rockland County woman received a special honor at the state Capitol in Albany on National Organ Day.

Sen. Bill Weber recognized the work of Roxanne Watson, who just signed up her 13,000th name to the National Organ Donor Registry.

Watson is a heart transplant recipient who was highlighted in a Turn Tara special report several years ago.

She had spent two years on the transplant list before receiving a heart from a donor.

Her new lease on life transformed her health and sparked a passion to help other in need.

Watson has been working to raise awareness ever since.

"Roxanne's selflessness serves as a reminder of the power of one individual to make a positive impact on the world. She has shown us that even in the face of adversity, it is possible to persevere and to use our experiences to help others.

"Her efforts have brought hope to families waiting for a lifesaving transplant and have saved numerous lives," says Weber.

There are currently more than 100,000 people across the United States who are waiting to move up the organ transplant wait list - and the pandemic led to even longer wait times.

Watson said she'll continue her work to sign up more local donors across the tri-state.

Watson is going to sign up her 13,000th person for the National Organ Donor Registry at Clarkstown High School today.

