Lady Hounds hang on to win sectional opener

In their Division IV sectional tourney opener on Monday night, the Manchester Lady Greyhounds defeated host Ironton St. Joseph 41-27. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After compiling just three wins in the regular season, the Manchester Lady Greyhounds found something to hang their hats on Monday evening. The Lady Hounds traveled to Ironton St. Joseph for a first-round Division IV sectional tournament contest and came back home with a victory under their belts, downing the host Lady Flyers 41-37.

The the win, the Lady Hounds got off to a good start, leading 7-6 after the opening period. In that opening frame, Manchester got two baskets from Maddie Dunn and a three-pointer from senior Ashleigh Dunn.

In the second period, the Lady Hounds put some distance between themselves between themselves and the home team, outscoring the Lady Flyers 15-3. In that profitable second frame, Manchester got four points from Gabby Arnett, six from Raegan Wikoff (including a three-pointer), and three more from Maddie Dunn on their way to a double digit halftime advantage at 22-9.

The third quarter was played to an 8-8 draw , the Lady Hounds getting a pair of Wikoff three-balls and going into the fourth quarter, the visitors looked to have a comfortable 13-point lead, but that wasn’t the case.

Ironton’s Gracie Damron found the range and racked up five baskets in the final quarter as the Lady Flyers rallied from behind.Add in a three-pointer from Addison Philabaum and the Manchester margin shrank rapidly. The Lady Hounds only managed two baskets over the span of the final eight minutes of play, but they sank seven free throws which made the difference as they held on for the four-point triumph.

In the win, Manchester was paced by a trio of players in double figures, led by 14 points from Raegan Wikiff, with Ashleigh Dunn and Maddie Dunn adding 11 and 10 respectively.St. Joseph’s Gracie Damron led all scorers with 18.

The reward for the Lady Hounds win- a trip on Wednesday night to Portsmouth to face off with the #1 seeded and once-beaten Notre Dame Lady Titans. Tip off is slated for 7 p.m.