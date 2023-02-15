9-month-old pup Ginger available for adoption in Tyler

Ginger is available for adoption at Pets Fur People in Tyler. She is about 9 months old, weighs about 35 pounds and is fully vetted. She has a beautiful and unusual coat – her color pattern is striking! Ginger has so much love to give someone if given the chance. She would thrive as a member of an active family with children. Ginger will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Ginger, call 903-597-2471 or check the Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org . Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the oldest brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org . Pets Fur People

