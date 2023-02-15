Open in App
Victorville, CA
Teen boys suspected of burglarizing home, Liberty School in Victorville

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press,

8 days ago
Sheriff’s deputies arrested two teenage boys on suspicion of burglarizing a home and Liberty School of Creativity and Innovation, both in Victorville. The Victorville sheriff’s...
