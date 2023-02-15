Exit Remorse? ABC Considering Bringing Back Ousted Host Chris Harrison To Boost Ratings

MEGA

Chris Harrison may soon have a new job opportunity with The Bachelor amid ABC 's hopes to boost ratings, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

"Everyone is aware The Bachelor is on life support," spilled an insider.

ABC

New host Jesse Palmer tried to fill his shoes, noted the well-placed source, questioning if Harrison would even "want to return after the way he was tossed aside?" RadarOnline.com has reached out to ABC for comment.

Top TV sources said the network is considering bringing back the ousted host, who stepped aside from his role in February 2021 after defending a contestant who was shown in past photos attending an antebellum plantation-themed party.

Harrison resigned from his longtime hosting gig following his voiced support of Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell .

ABC/Craig Sjodin

During an interview on Extra , former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay said it was not a good look for Kirkconnell, to which Harrison replied at the time, "Well, Rachel, is it a good look in 2018? Or is it not a good look in 2021? Because there's a big difference."

"It's not a good look ever," Lindsay doubled down . "If I went to that party, what would I represent at that party?"

After departing from the series, Harrison expressed how grateful he was to Bachelor Nation, later revealing that he didn't sleep or eat at the height of the ordeal.

ABC

Variety reported on his exit package, receiving roughly $10 million upon leaving the job .

"I was heartbroken. I was gutted," Harrison said on his newly launched The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever . "I was embarrassed. I was mad at myself. I was disappointed in myself. The last thing in the world I ever wanted to do was be an agent of anything negative — whether it had to do with race or anything."

Harrison claimed that he was stalked by paparazzi and said he has not watched the latest season, noting he is ultimately glad for the chance to "step away and get my life back," and holds "no animosity" toward the Bachelor team. "I will forever be grateful."

The January 23 premiere following Zach Shallcross garnered just 2.96 million viewers, a significant drop from the 3.54 million who tuned in to watch the start of the prior season for Clayton Echard 's journey, yet another dip from the 5.2 million who tuned in to watch Matt James ' premiere.

Craig Sjordin/ABC

Insiders previously said that executives were "bracing" for the worst ratings ever following a lack of social media engagement leading up to the most recent premiere.

"The show has clearly had its ups and downs but this is the first time the big bosses are actually fearful ABC is going to pull the plug," a source told The Sun weeks ago. "The Bachelor has been a downhill mess that they are trying to keep from falling even farther down but execs are preparing this premiere to be the lowest in the show's history."