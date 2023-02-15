If not Colby Covington, Belal Muhammad wants backup spot for Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad is on the cusp of a title shot, but can’t seem to find a fight.

Muhammad (22-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) says he’s been offered former title challenger Colby Covington (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) next, but he’s yet to hear a concrete word back.

So if the UFC can’t make the Covington fight happen, Muhammad wants to serve as a backup for the welterweight title fight between champion Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) and Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC), which headlines UFC 286 on March 18 in London.

“I’m hoping that ends up being the situation, where they call me out, bring me out down there because you never know what happens,” Muhammad told The Schmo. “Guys have been getting injured day of, day before. I see they’ve done backups for every single title fight, so I don’t understand why they wouldn’t wanna put me on that card. But if they give me the Colby fight before that, I’ll take it. If not, I’m ready to be the backup.”

Top-ranked contender Gilbert Burns (21-5 MMA, 14-5 UFC) accused Muhammad of turning him down when he was matched up with Neil Magny at UFC 283. But after Burns submitted Magny, Muhammad wonders why “Durinho” wanted Jorge Masvidal instead of him.

Burns is booked to face Masvidal in the UFC 287 co-main event on April 8 in Miami.

“For a guy like Gilbert who’s calling me out, saying how’s this guy ranked ahead of me, you went from fighting eleven to now you’re fighting like No. 12, so this really is not gonna get you anywhere,” Muhammad said. “Masvidal is still a tough test, still a tough guy to fight. Obviously has a big name, but don’t sit there calling me out when you know you’re gonna fight Masvidal at the end regardless.”