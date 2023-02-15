ESPN Bracketology: Spartans continue to rise after win over Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State basketball picked up a solid road win over Ohio State this past weekend, which resulted in another bump in the latest bracketology update from ESPN.

Joe Lunardi of ESPN has been releasing his famous backetology NCAA Tournament projections for months. To no one’s surprise, Michigan State is in the field of 68. The Spartans are one of eight Big Ten teams Lunardi has dancing this March.

Check out which Big Ten teams Lunardi has listed in his latest bracketology report below:

Illinois

Seed / Region: No. 5 seed in West Region

First-Round Opponent: No. 12 seed Oral Roberts

Indiana

Seed / Region: No. 4 seed in South Region

First-Round Opponent: No. 13 seed VCU

Iowa

Seed / Region: No. 6 seed in South Region

First-Round Opponent: No. 11 seed Boise State

Maryland

Seed / Region: No. 8 seed in East Region

First-Round Opponent: No. 9 seed Pitt

Northwestern

Seed / Region: No. 7 seed in South Region

First-Round Opponent: No. 10 seed Auburn

Purdue

Seed / Region: No. 1 seed in Midwest Region

First-Round Opponent: No. 16 seed Morehead State / No. 16 seed Howard

Rutgers

Seed / Region: No. 6 seed in Midwest Region

First-Round Opponent: No. 11 seed New Mexico / No. 11 seed Clemson

Michigan State

Seed / Region: No. 7 seed in West Region

First-Round Opponent: No. 10 seed Nevada

Thoughts on Draw: Michigan State is back up to a No. 7 seed, which bodes much better for the Spartans’ chances at making a run in March. Should Michigan State beat Nevada in this projected first-round matchup, it would most likely face second-seeded UCLA in the second round. I don’t mind that draw as there is a noticeable dropoff from the No. 1 seeds to the No. 2 seeds this year.

Complete Bracket Prediction

Click on the tweet below for the complete bracket prediction from Lunardi:

