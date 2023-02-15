ESPN Bracketology: Spartans continue to rise after win over Ohio State
By Robert Bondy,
8 days ago
Michigan State basketball picked up a solid road win over Ohio State this past weekend, which resulted in another bump in the latest bracketology update from ESPN.
Joe Lunardi of ESPN has been releasing his famous backetology NCAA Tournament projections for months. To no one’s surprise, Michigan State is in the field of 68. The Spartans are one of eight Big Ten teams Lunardi has dancing this March.
Check out which Big Ten teams Lunardi has listed in his latest bracketology report below:
Illinois
Seed / Region: No. 5 seed in West Region
First-Round Opponent: No. 12 seed Oral Roberts
Indiana
Seed / Region: No. 4 seed in South Region
First-Round Opponent: No. 13 seed VCU
Iowa
Seed / Region: No. 6 seed in South Region
First-Round Opponent: No. 11 seed Boise State
Maryland
Seed / Region: No. 8 seed in East Region
First-Round Opponent: No. 9 seed Pitt
Northwestern
Seed / Region: No. 7 seed in South Region
First-Round Opponent: No. 10 seed Auburn
Purdue
Seed / Region: No. 1 seed in Midwest Region
First-Round Opponent: No. 16 seed Morehead State / No. 16 seed Howard
Thoughts on Draw: Michigan State is back up to a No. 7 seed, which bodes much better for the Spartans’ chances at making a run in March. Should Michigan State beat Nevada in this projected first-round matchup, it would most likely face second-seeded UCLA in the second round. I don’t mind that draw as there is a noticeable dropoff from the No. 1 seeds to the No. 2 seeds this year.
Complete Bracket Prediction
Click on the tweet below for the complete bracket prediction from Lunardi:
