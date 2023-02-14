Bitter feud between Shane Heal and WNBL club Sydney Flames explodes over bullying allegations

WNBL side Sydney Flames has revealed that bullying allegations are behind the decision to stand down head coach Shane Heal with the club saying the former Aussie basketball star's attempts to sue the club had 'no merit'.

The former Boomers captain and four-time Olympian applied for a federal court injunction against the Flames on February 7 following the club’s decision to stand him down, pending an investigation.

Heal, who has been suspended without pay by the Flames since mid-January, filed Federal Court proceedings last week seeking penalties and orders preventing his termination from the club.

Previously, neither Heal nor the club had made any comment on the nature of the investigation or why the former Sydney Kings star had been stood down.

However after Heal filed for the injunction, the Flames have now released a statement revealing that the investigation is in relation to allegations of bullying players within the organisation.

After multiple players approached the club with bullying complaints against Heal in early January, the Flames opted to carry out its own independent investigation and suspended the then-head coach while this took place.

The Flames have received the results of this investigation and have issued a show cause notice to Heal before possibly firing him from the team.

In his lawsuit, Heal alleges that the club contravened employment law by suspending him, requiring that he remain absent from the workplace, and making findings of misconduct against him on February 3.

Sydney Flames owner Paul Smith and president Victoria Denholm are also alleged to have been involved in these breaches.

In a statement on Tuesday, the club criticised Heal's lawsuit.

'The Sydney Flames maintain the current legal proceedings instigated by Mr Heal are simply an effort to delay or block the Sydney Flames from bringing its current process to a conclusion,' the club said.

'What sits at the heart of this matter is player safety and welfare. That is our sole concern at this time, and we will always maintain focus on that.

'The Sydney Flames see no merit in Mr Heal's current legal manoeuvring and will defend Mr Heal's Court proceedings vigorously and to its full extent.'

Heal's daughter, Shyla Heal, was also released from the Flames on February 1 for 'personal reasons' after being absent for three games.

'The club has cleared the way for Shyla to seek other playing opportunities,' the Flames said at the time.

'The Flames would like to thank Shyla for her contribution to our club over the past two seasons and wish her all the best in her future endeavours.'

She will spend the remainder of the season playing for Townsville Fire.

Her father's case will next come before the Federal Court on February 15.

SYDNEY FLAMES FULL STATEMENT

In early January 2023 multiple Sydney Flames players separately approached club officials with allegations of bullying by the Head Coach of the Sydney Flames, Shane Heal.

After consideration of the allegations and the risk to the health and safety of players and the club’s obligations under the Work Health and Safety Act (2011), as well as the obligations we have under the Basketball Australia Member Protection Policy, it was determined by the Sydney Flames to carry out an independent, factual investigation of the allegations made and that Shane Heal be suspended whilst the investigation took place.

Several players subsequently approached the Australian Basketball Players Association (ABPA) who have provided counselling and support to the players concerned, for which the Club remains grateful.

The Club has remained resolute in allowing due process to be followed including limiting public comment to avoid any repercussions for the individuals involved. It will continue to adopt that approach.

The Sydney Flames has since been provided with the factual findings of the investigation.

The Sydney Flames maintain the current legal proceedings instigated by Mr Heal are simply an effort to delay or block the Sydney Flames from bringing its current process to a conclusion.

What sits at the heart of this matter is player safety and welfare. That is our sole concern at this time, and we will always maintain focus on that. The Sydney Flames see no merit in Mr Heal’s current legal manoeuvrings and will defend Mr Heal’s Court proceedings vigorously and to its full extent.

The Sydney Flames has issued this media release in circumstances where a number of media organisations have now obtained access to Court documents filed on behalf of Mr Heal in his proceedings or have asked Sydney Flames to comment on those proceedings.

No further comment will be made by The Sydney Flames at this time.