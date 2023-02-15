Open in App
Fort Myers, FL
See more from this location?
ABC7 Fort Myers

Lee Health workers save woman’s life at Topgolf

By Gina Tomlinson,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07tZaJ_0kneEEuk00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health workers who just so happened to be golfing at Topgolf, banded together to save a woman’s life.

The woman, who works at Topgolf, is recovering after having a seizure last month. Manuel Morales, an EMT at Cape Coral Hospital, and Courtney Jones, an emergency room nurse, said they never expected their golfing outing in Fort Myers, to turn into a daring rescue.

“We had only been there about 20 minutes, and we decided to order some food and go to the bar, and then we heard someone had collapsed, so we ran over,” said Jones.

They tell us the woman had stopped breathing for over a minute, forcing them to jump into action quickly. “There was so much adrenaline that it was crazy,” said Morales. “She was already blue! Like her lips were blue… She wasn’t responding.”

Thankfully, these Lee Health workers knew what to do, grabbing a defibrillator to shock her heart and performing CPR. One medic used a styrofoam cup to blow oxygen into the woman’s mouth.

They all worked together until EMS arrived, and the woman was rushed to the hospital.

“It was a good feeling to hear that we had saved her life when she had woken up, ” said Morales. “It was really great, and it warmed our hearts. That we were there to help her.”

Jones said although they all go through very intensive training, anyone can save a life if they know CPR. It’s not the first time he’s saved someone off the clock either, being an emergency room nurse for 14 years.

The other Lee Health workers who helped in the rescue are Nathaly Acebedo, an ER nurse, Stephen Siebs, an ER tech, and Dana Odeh, an ER tech.

The Topgolf worker hasn’t returned to work yet as she’s at home recovering.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fort Myers, FL newsLocal Fort Myers, FL
Southwest Florida & Lee County Fair opening gates for 99th annual event
North Fort Myers, FL20 hours ago
Fort Myers students hold food drive to stock community market
Fort Myers, FL15 hours ago
Good Samaritans return lost flag to Yo! Taco business on Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach, FL15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cape Youth Varsity Cheerleaders heading to Globals
Cape Coral, FL10 hours ago
Eels, jellyfish among creatures washing up dead on Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach, FL11 hours ago
Thief caught on camera stealing water hose from Cape Coral home
Cape Coral, FL10 hours ago
Private property becoming parking hotspot for visitors on Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach, FL1 day ago
Lehigh Acres home bursts into flames
Lehigh Acres, FL1 day ago
National Margarita day celebrated across SWFL
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Adopt Zoe: Pup in need of loving home
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Towed boat breaks power lines in Cape Coral
Cape Coral, FL4 days ago
Fort Myers Beach councilman proposes creating island police department
Fort Myers Beach, FL6 days ago
City of Cape Coral to discuss new regulations for self-storage units
Cape Coral, FL6 days ago
Backstage Pass: The stars of Pretty Woman the Musical are live in-studio
Fort Myers, FL21 hours ago
6-year-old girl accidentally shoots North Port grandmother
North Port, FL5 days ago
Motorcyclist arrested after fleeing scene of crash during high-speed chase from FHP troopers
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Marco Island’s Caxambas Park to reopen on partial basis
Marco Island, FL6 days ago
The edible solution for Cape Coral’s growing iguana situation
Cape Coral, FL6 days ago
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Englewood church parking lot
Englewood, FL5 days ago
Cape Coral City Council appoints Interim City Manager
Cape Coral, FL5 days ago
Lee County homeowners left in limbo amid property value disparities after Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers Beach, FL6 days ago
Florida allows vote by mail exception for displaced voters
Estero, FL5 days ago
Attending the Festival of Light Parade on a Monster Truck
Fort Myers, FL6 days ago
Backstage Pass: Pretty Woman Legacy
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Mariner girls soccer going for back-to-back state titles
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
More Explores: French experience at Chez Guy Parisian Bistro in Naples
Naples, FL6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy