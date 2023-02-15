Open in App
Fort Myers, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers seniors get Valentine’s Day visits

By Meagan Miller,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9m3D_0kneE6wB00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — This Valentines Day, a senior living community in Fort Myers got two very special visits.

Tuesday morning, residents at the Preserve got a surprise from a local neighborhood playgroup. The kids went floor-to-floor and helped pass out flowers and sweet treats to each resident.

Then, some four-legged friends stopped by. In the afternoon, visitors from P.A.W.S visited the Preserve with Grace Church. P.A.W.S stands for Pets Are Working Saints. They set up a “smooch the pooch” booth.

“Everybody’s so happy, and there’s such excellent love; it’s just perfect,” said Nicole Bergskaug, with The Preserve.

Today’s visits were proof that all kinds of love can be celebrated and love is all around us.

