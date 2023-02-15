Motorcycle/car collision at Riverside Parkway and Turner McCall closes part of the intersection Tuesday night

A collision Tuesday night closed parts of Turner McCall Boulevard and Riverside Parkway. An investigation is continuing. John Druckenmiller

The Georgia State Patrol is working what may be a fatal wreck at Turner McCall at Riverside Parkway Tuesday night.

Initial reports appear to point to a motorcycle running a red light ay the intersection. If possible, avoid the area.

At 8 p.m., troopers and other first responders remained on the scene.

Turner McCall traffic was flowing at a slower rate from the intersection toward Broad Street. Turner McCall motorists at the intersection were detoured onto Riverside Parkway across from Starbucks.

Riverside Parkway from Broad Street to just before the intersection was open but no cars were allowed past the interchange. Motorists were cutting through the shopping center that is home to ALDI and KFC at 8 p.m.

We'll have additional details in the morning.