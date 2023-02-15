New analysis shows students are missing from class, area districts are tracking students down

Analysis shows more students are missing from class 02:20

STOCKTON – Where are the kids?

A new analysis using public data shows thousands of students are no-shows at area schools. The report estimates 230,000 students are missing from class across 21 states.

In California, the study estimates more than 150,000 students have not attended school following the height of the pandemic.

The researchers say the figures do not include students enrolled at either private or home school. Also, it is not reflective of students moving out of state.

A statement provided by the spokesperson for the California Department of Education told CBS13 the missing students analysis "does not present a complete picture."

According to Communications Director Maria Clayton, the department is working to boost engagement with students and their families while increasing access to mental health support and universal free meals.

Clayton further went on to say that ensuring all kids get the education they deserve will continue to be one of CDE's top priorities.

At Cesar Chavez High School, the question of who is missing may be as important as asking why?

"During the pandemic, I did struggle a little bit with distance learning and something difficult for me, and I'd say a lot of students as well," said Isel Piedra, 17, a senior student.

The school's Child Welfare and Attendance Department (CWA) told CBS13 its learning students may be skipping class because of pandemic fears, homelessness and mental health.

"Kids have become more depressed. Families have become more depressed," said Darlene Reynoso, a social services case manager on-site at the school.

Alexis Ochoa, 18, also felt disengaged during distance learning. After ditching classes for months, he is now on track to accomplish a feat this spring.

"I would be the first person in my family to have a diploma," he said. "It is a really big deal to me."

How is this possible? CWA is doing home visits with students who are missing from class.

This academic school year, it's done close to 700 visits, according to Reynoso.

Instead of looking at merely punitive consequences, the school partners with families to see what it can do to provide a comfortable and safe environment.

Sometimes, the kids need basic necessities or counseling provided by the Wellness Center. Other times, students like Piedra need mentors as he found with Miss Rosie Fernandez who runs the center.

"When I go to talk to her, she does help me out a lot and not only me but a lot of other students she's close to as well," he said.

Fernandez said hearing how the school impacted the young student makes her feel proud.

"That makes me feel good," Fernandez said. "Makes me know, that I'm at least making a difference."