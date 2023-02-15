Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
CBS LA

Murder suspect arrested after hours-long standoff with police at motel in Venice

By KCAL-News Staff,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pfff8_0kneA6nL00

Police on Tuesday arrested a murder suspect following an hours-long standoff at a motel in Venice.

The standoff is said to have started at around 1:15 p.m. at the Lincoln Inn Motel located near Lincoln Boulevard and Cour D'Alene Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

A SWAT team was called to the scene to assist with the incident.

There was no information immediately available on the suspect or the alleged murder of which they are suspected.

At around 5:10 p.m., police reported that they had taken the suspect into custody without incident.

Shortly after, other guests of the motel who had been forced to evacuate were allowed to reenter the building.

Several roads in the area were impacted by the barricade, including all roads between Venice Boulevard and Garfield Avenue, which has created considerable gridlock in the area.

Authorities urge drivers to seek alternate routes, noting that there was no definitive time as to when the closure could end.

