Gisele Bündchen Cuddles Up With Her Dogs As She Spends First Valentine's Day Without Tom Brady

@gisele/instagram

Gisele Bündchen is all loved up this Valentine's Day — with her pups!

The supermodel took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 14, to give fans a glimpse into how she spent her first V-day as a single lady in more than decade following her divorce from Tom Brady in October.

@gisele/instagram

"Pure love!! I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine's Day to all! ❤️❤️❤️," Bündchen captioned the slew of snaps of her on the floor with her two adorable dogs who gave her kisses as she played with them .

The runway star has been embracing this new solo chapter of her life . "She feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook," an insider spilled of her post-Brady journey. "Her life was in flux for so long and now it is more settled. She is optimistic."

@gisele/instagram

"She is supercharged about her career in the next few months," the source added of Bündchen's laser focus. "She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time."

In October of 2022, the Brazilian beauty and the NFL star, with whom she shares Benjamin , 13, and daughter Vivian , 10, broke the news to the world that their 13-year marriage was officially over.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," she shared in an Instagram announcement. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."

After Brady announced his first retirement in February 2022, he was back in training only a few weeks later — a decision which deeply hurt his union with Bündchen. "Gisele moved on with her life quite a while ago and is happy about whatever Tom chooses to do with his life now," an insider said of her reaction to his most recent decision to end his football career.