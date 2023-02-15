Open in App
Island Heights, NJ
See more from this location?
YAHOO!

Island Heights cop charged with lying about firearm he owned after restraining order was issued, prosecutor says

By Erik Larsen, Asbury Park Press,

8 days ago
ISLAND HEIGHTS - A borough police detective has been charged with providing a false report to law enforcement authorities after the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
St. Paul man killed shopkeeper within hour of leaving court on gun charge, prosecutors say
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Newton Twp. man charged in break-in
Newton Township, OH1 day ago
Traffic stop over window tint leads to big marijuana haul on Route 222 in Berks
Reading, PA1 day ago
Police release name of man whose body was found Sunday in downtown Fayetteville
Fayetteville, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy