The award for Best Poster, Graduate Student goes to Margaret Walton at Jacksonville State University's Spring Symposium Tuesday at Merrill Hall.

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State University students were given the opportunity to show off their academic chops this week at the school’s Spring Symposium.

Held Monday and Tuesday, the event provided a showcase for what students have been working on, according to the university’s Professor of Special Education, Dr. Cynthia Connor.