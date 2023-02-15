Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
PIX11

NYC Mayor Adams gets split decision in battle against rats

By Associated Press,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vMI1j_0kndxTwj00

NEW YORK (AP) — In his battle against rats, New York City Mayor Eric Adams scored a split decision Tuesday when a hearing officer dismissed one summons while upholding another issued by a city inspector citing him for not doing enough to keep rodents at bay from his Brooklyn townhouse.

In a city where some residents consider rats Public Enemy No. 1, the mayor’s own troubles with rodents has been the source of amusement among those keeping score of the city’s mostly losing battle against the vermin.

A day in the life of an NYC ‘rat killer’: ‘It’s winning battles. I think the war, in the end, is theirs’

The hearing officer, noting the thousands of dollars Adams has invested in addressing his rat problems, credited the mayor for taking “credible” steps to control the rat population at his rental property.

But the hearing officer admonished the mayor for not sufficiently heeding his health department’s advice for the proper disposal of trash and recyclables, saying that “the presence of several bags on the ground could provide shelter or protection for rodents, which amounts to a harborage condition.”

For that offense, the hearing officer ordered Adams to pay a $300 fine.

The mayor’s spokesperson, Fabien Levy, said in a statement the mayor was “grateful” that one of the summonses was dismissed. The mayor would consider his options about the second decision, Levy said, adding: “One decision is clear, however: The mayor still hates rats.”

Last week, Adams via telephone contested the two summonses he got on Dec. 7, just a day after another hearing officer dismissed an earlier $300 ticket for failing to control the rat population at the same property.

Participating via telephone, Adams contested the findings of an inspector who found rat burrows along a fence line and “fresh rat droppings” in front of the mayor’s garbage bins.

Adams denied he has a rat problem, telling the hearing officer last week that his own inspections produced no signs of rodents.

Rats, beware! NYC hiring ‘somewhat bloodthirsty’ director of rodent mitigation

The hearing officer was swayed by the the mayor’s arguments that he’s made good efforts to address rodents at his property, which he rents out.

Adams said he pays an exterminator monthly and spent $7,000 a year ago to keep the property rodent-free and produced receipts showing that he continued to rely on outside expertise to assure the his property would remain free of rats.

Before he became mayor, Adams, as the Brooklyn borough president, was known for his dislike of rats. He famously turned stomachs when he demonstrated a trap for reporters that relied on a bucket filled with a vinegary, toxic soup to drown rats lured by the scent of food.

For New York City mayor, his war on rats becomes personal

The trap wasn’t very effective, nor was every other attempt by previous mayors to vanquish the city’s rat population.

Adams has often professed his dislike for rats. Last fall, he began looking for a rat czar to help him control the city’s rat population.

“Let’s be clear: I hate rats, and we have too many of them and we have to get rid of them,” he said in June while announcing a proposed city spending plan.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
NYC parents protest Hochul’s proposed charter school expansion
New York City, NY1 day ago
Mother of Brooklyn U-Haul rampage victim needs visa to come to US for son’s funeral
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Famous NYC peacocks find new home at animal sanctuary
New York City, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Group with Neo-Nazi ties protests outside Broadway musical, shouts antisemitic rhetoric at patrons
Manhattan, NY11 hours ago
Jimmy Carter’s first project with Habitat for Humanity was in NYC’s East Village
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYC man falsely imprisoned for 20+ years now helping others wrongfully convicted
New York City, NY11 hours ago
Woman allegedly torched Pride flag hanging outside NYC restaurant
New York City, NY1 day ago
103-year-old Harlem woman needs apartment repairs, new home
New York City, NY13 hours ago
Paterson police lieutenant earns historic promotion: ‘It’s humbling’
Paterson, NJ16 hours ago
Inside look at how NYC will bring curbside composting citywide
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYC SNAP skimming victims sue to get stolen funds reimbursed
New York City, NY20 hours ago
Brooklyn dad rents truck to feed families at NYCHA development
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Subway surfer button could warn authorities, MTA board member says
New York City, NY1 day ago
‘The Black Version’ improv show comes to NYC
New York City, NY2 days ago
NYC bill aims to boost hospital cost transparency — and savings
New York City, NY1 hour ago
Lottery ticket guaranteeing $1,000 a week for life sold in NY
New York City, NY1 day ago
Woman shot while trying to intervene in domestic dispute in NYC building: sources
Manhattan, NY21 hours ago
Alligator found in Brooklyn emaciated, being fed via tube
Brooklyn, NY15 hours ago
How the Innocence Project works to free the wrongfully convicted
New York City, NY2 days ago
Comptroller to audit NYCHA repair ticket trouble, evictions
New York City, NY13 hours ago
On the Record with Queens DA Melinda Katz: Gang takedown decreased gun violence
Queens, NY2 days ago
NYC ambulance rides could get more expensive under FDNY proposal
New York City, NY17 hours ago
Riders call for better transit service as MTA plans some adjustments
New York City, NY12 hours ago
Victim out of coma after Brooklyn truck attack, wife says
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
US to limit asylum to migrants who pass through a 3rd nation
New York City, NY15 hours ago
Stakes are high for some TikTok users as some US lawmakers push for ban
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYC man imprisoned nearly 3 decades for crime he didn’t commit
New York City, NY2 days ago
Harlem mother-daughter duo makes history in off-Broadway show
New York City, NY2 days ago
Vandal fueled by ‘jealousy and spite’ shattered glass door of NYC pizza shop, owner says
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
LI woman starts dance team to lift up girls in underserved Hempstead community
Hempstead, NY12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy