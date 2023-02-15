WATCH: Mechanical failure prompts small plane to land on Bangerter Highway in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah ( ABC4 ) — The pilot of a small plane had to make an emergency landing on Bangerter Highway in South Jordan Tuesday evening.

An ABC4 viewer sent in a video of the plane as it lands on the highway:

According to Lt. Matt Pennington with the South Jordan Police Department, a small commuter plane landed near 11400 South on Bangerter Highway around 5:45 p.m. The pilot reported mechanical failure and had to do an emergency landing.

Police say two people were on the plane, and they were initially heading for the South Valley Regional Airport in West Jordan.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic was backed up for a few hours on Bangerter Highway as officials figured out a way to get the plane off the ramp.

Authorities towed the plane away around 7:30 p.m. using the near by off-ramp.

No further information is available at the moment.

