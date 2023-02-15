Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

Suspect arrested following nearly four-hour standoff at Venice motel

By Knx News 97 1 Fm,

13 days ago

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KNX) – A murder suspect was arrested Tuesday following a nearly four-hour standoff at a Venice motel.

Around 5 p.m., officers were seen leading a handcuffed suspect out of
the motel. There were no reports of any injuries stemming from the standoff.

Police activity was reported in the area of Lincoln and Venice around 1:15 p.m., City News Service reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted just before 3:30 p.m. that street closures were to be expected and drivers should seek alternate routes.

No information was immediately provided about the suspect or the
killing for which the person is suspected.

