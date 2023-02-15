Tarboro town employee dies in dump truck wreck

A Town of Tarboro employee was killed on Tuesday when a dump truck he was driving overturned on Baker Street Extension in front of Eastlawn Memorial Garden cemetery, Town Manager Troy Lewis said.

The employee, Bermel Jenkins, 49, was a street maintenance worker, Wendy Cox, a town human resources officer, told the Telegram over the phone.

Jenkins was hired as a full-time employee by the town on Nov. 17 after he worked for a time via a temporary staffing agency, Cox said.

Lewis told the Telegram over the phone he received the call about 1 p.m. about the wreck, which occurred in the Panola Heights area on the east side of town.

Lewis said of what happened that “our town employees are like a family” and that to lose any member of the municipality’s family is a traumatic experience.

The employee was driving a truck the town’s street department used to haul material and he was believed to have been en route from one job site to another, Lewis said.

The employee was driving northeast on Baker Extension when the truck went off the pavement. The employee corrected before overcorrecting and the truck flipped on the shoulder of the street, Lewis said.

The employee was dead at the scene, he said.

Asked whether anyone had seen what had happened, he said some employees were nearby and were witnesses to the wreck.

He said the Tarboro Police Department in conjunction with the State Highway Patrol is investigating.