Daniel Calhoun Schedules Visit Dates

Offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun has scheduled two official visits, according to Mike Farrell.

It has been a busy spring for offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun, and it won't get any less hectic. Calhoun transferred to Walton High School and is preparing for a big senior season with the Raiders, but also must focus on his recruitment.

Calhoun recently released his top ten schools, a list littered with America's best programs. Tennessee made the list, and the two sides have been linked over the past calendar year. However, they won't be the first program to receive an official visit from him.

Mike Farrell reported that Calhoun scheduled two official visits this spring with Alabama and Georgia. According to Farrell, Georgia hosts Calhoun on the weekend of June 3, and the following weekend he will head out to Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

He doesn't have a visit with Tennessee scheduled, though he will likely be in Knoxville sometime during the spring. Calhoun is one of the top offensive line prospects in the country, as his power and length project great things if he can get refined in college. He measures in at 6-6 and 350 lbs. and has spent his high school career in one of the most competitive, physical areas in high school football.

The Volunteers have done an excellent job of hosting several priority targets on unofficial visits this offseason, but that's phase one of recruiting. The coaching staff must centralize the top talent to one or two weekends during the summer to have those prospects feel what it could be like with elite players beside them.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN .