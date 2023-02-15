Predicting Stanford's 2023 offensive starters

Stanford's offense will look a whole lot different when they take the field next season

Stanford's roster will look entirely different in 2023 due to players declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft or transferring elsewhere.

There will also be a new head coach on the sidelines as David Shaw is out, and Troy Taylor is in. The former Sacramento State coach took the job just days before early signing day, and for the most part was able to retain what was left of the recruiting class.

He is now tasked with identifying who can replace all the playmakers the Cardinal lost on offense with a majority of the offensive line, quarterback, and receivers all departing. The only key skill player returning from a year ago is running back E.J. Smith, who played in just two games before going down with an injury.

Despite all of the uncertainty across the board, here is my prediction as to who will be starting for Stanford come September 1 in Hawaii.

Left Tackle: Alec Bank Stanford has two offensive line transfers that they landed this offseason, which was a major boost considering there was a chance they would be starting a couple or more freshman had they not landed them. Despite both Alec Bank (Harvard) and Trevor Mayberry (Penn) having experience at left tackle, Bank's size and length at 6-foot-5 likely makes him more favorable at the left tackle spot. It will be an adjustment from the competition he faced in the Ivy League, but he is extremely experienced at the college level. Alec Bank Twitter

Left Guard: Simione Pale There will be some youngsters getting a nod, and I truly believe at least one of them will be at the guard spots. It will likely be between Simione Pale and Zak Yamauchi, both of whom suited up at the Polynesian Bowl. Pale has the size advantage already, standing in at 6-foot-4 320, he will just need to adjust to the pass blocking aspect. His high school ran a wing-T offense which means there was a ton of motion and running the ball. Taylor's offense utilizes a lot of movement, which is where I think Pale could have the advantage. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Center: Trevor Mayberry The Penn transfer can play all over the line, but is likely due for a move inside. Having someone with his intelligence and tenacity in the middle will help what will be an inexperienced offense. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Right Guard: Levi Rogers The lone returner from this unit from this past season, Rogers will look to assert himself as the leader of this unit. He didn't finish camp this past year as the starter, but took over as the starter Week 1 for Branson Bragg who retired from football. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Right Tackle: Jack Leyrer A young offensive lineman who was thrown into the fire this past season, Jack Leyrer can now use that to his advantage and take over as the starting right tackle. While the line as a unit struggled this past season, Leyrer was able to get on the field and feel what it was like to play at the college level. For some, that can be all they need to take the next step. The Stanford Cardinal Tree and band run out onto the field before a game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.

Tight End: Benjamin Yurosek Returning tight end Benjamin Yurosek could go down as one of the most underrated moves of the offseason for Stanford. He was underutilized the past couple years and still finished in the top two in the most important receiving categories. Taylor's offense heavily relies on the tight ends, as Sacramento State's leading receiver each of the past couple years was a tight end, so Yurosek may become a household name this next season. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Wide Receiver: John Humphreys John Humphreys will have a much more expanded role this next season, and in Troy Taylor's receiver friendly offense could produce much more. The Cardinal lost Michael Wilson, Brycen Tremayne, and Elijah Higgins leaving room for new pass catchers to stand out. Humphreys' 53 career catches make him the most productive returning wide out, and now he has the chance to step up as the WR1. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Wide Receiver: Mudia Reuben Mudia Reuben saw action in all 12 games this past season, and had a few nice plays. He grabbed two touchdowns, and showed that heading into the offseason he would be contending for one of the starting pass catcher spots. He is someone who can also be used out of the backfield, as he received a few carries. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Wide Receiver: Tiger Bachmeier The wide receiver position battles will be one of the most interesting across the board by far. The Cardinal have young returning players like Jayson Raines who will be itching for a starting role along with the three receivers that they signed from the high school ranks. However, the lone early enrollee Tiger Bachmeier has as good a chance as any to take advantage of the fact he is on campus already to secure a prominent role. During his senior season, he ranked as the top receiver in California and tenth-best in the nation while racking up 104 yards per game and 16.6 yards per catch over career. He has a knack for getting open and making big plays, which will greatly help the offense.

Running Back: E.J. Smith Possibly one of the most underrated running backs in the country, E.J. Smith can make plays out of the backfield or can be moved out wide as a receiver. This past season he was shut down after a Week 2 injury against USC, and the offense was never the same after. If he can stay healthy, he is poised for a breakout year. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports