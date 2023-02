2urbangirls.com

Inglewood Assemblywoman justifies her support of Adam Schiff for US Senate By 2UrbanGirls, 8 days ago

By 2UrbanGirls, 8 days ago

Inglewood Assemblywoman Tina McKinnor announced her support of Adam Schiff for US Senate days before it became public that Diane Feinstein would not run for ...