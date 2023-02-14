Open in App
UNT Opera to perform ‘Streetcar Named Desire’ March 2-5

The Murchison Performing Arts Center at the University of North Texas will host UNT's production of the opera  A Streetcar Named Desire. Courtesy photo/UNT

The University of North Texas Opera will open its spring season with Andre Previn's adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire in March.

Performances will start at 7:30 p.m. March 2-4 and 3 p.m. March 5 in the Lyric Theatre inside the Murchison Performing Arts Center, off Interstate 35E at North Teas Boulevard. Tickets cost $15 to $35. For tickets, call 940-369-7802 or visit the online box office at thempac.music.unt.edu.

