Sentencing in child sexual assault postponed

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A sentencing has been delayed for a rural Cornell man who was convicted in September of repeatedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Joshua F. Schofield, 40, 16903 Highway D, was found guilty by a jury in Chippewa County Court of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child. The jury deliberated more than three hours before reaching a verdict. By definition, repeated sexual assault is three or more incidents.

The maximum penalty for this offense is 40 years in prison, 20 years of extended supervision, and a $100,000 fine. Schofield has no prior criminal record in Wisconsin, according to online records. A pre-sentence investigation (PSI) was ordered at the conclusion of the September trial. By law, those reports are not public information, although it is common for one of the attorneys to mention the recommended length of sentence during the sentencing hearing.

Schofield was slated to be sentenced last Friday. However, defense attorney Bob Thorson told Judge Steve Gibbs he had some objections to the recommendations in the PSI, and he wants to obtain an alternate PSI, which presumably would recommend fewer years of incarceration.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell didn’t object to the delay in sentencing, but he asked that Schofield — who has remained free on bond — be taken into custody until the new sentencing date. Judge Gibbs rejected that request, and he set a new sentencing date for March 20.

After the conviction, Newell asked that Schofield be taken into custody, but Gibbs rejected that as well. Instead, Schofield must complete daily check-ins at the Cornell Police Department.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl told authorities that Schofield would sexually touch her under her clothing. The girl was the daughter of Schofield’s girlfriend. These assaults occurred in spring 2018 at his home in the town of Sigel.

While awaiting sentencing, Schofield cannot have any contact with the victim or her family, or be within a half-mile of her home. He also cannot have any contact with any juvenile females under the age of 16 without the presence of another adult in the room.