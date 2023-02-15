Change location
See more from this location?
Evansville, IN
Yahoo Sports
The most expensive residential property in Vanderburgh County history is for sale
By Thomas B. Langhorne, Evansville Courier & Press,8 days ago
By Thomas B. Langhorne, Evansville Courier & Press,8 days ago
EVANSVILLE — Got $8.5 million? Steven E. Chancellor is selling his 45-acre Henze Road luxury estate, which has hosted high-dollar fundraising events attracting the biggest...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0