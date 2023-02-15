Open in App
Maricopa, AZ
Medical office space slated for Smith-Enke near Porter Rd.

By Jay Taylor,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mp6z9_0kndOWCT00

Maricopa’s medical-office inventory will increase if a proposed addition to a project at Smith-Enke Road just west of Porter Road is approved.

The building would be part of the Maricopa Grand Professional Village at 41600 W. Smith-Enke Road, at the northwestern corner of a 6.8-acre parcel at the northeastern corner of Smith-Enke and Desert Greens Drive.

The building would be home to two medical-office suites of 5,299 square feet each. It is part of Maricopa Grand Professional Village, a 53,867-square-foot complex with entrances on both Smith-Enke and Desert Greens. An existing building fronts Smith-Enke Road.

Developer Pillar Companies is under contract to purchase the property and submitted its plans to Maricopa as part of the pre-application review process prior to submitting its application for an engineering permit.

The existing zoning is commercial. The site was constructed with all civil improvements in place.

Shell plans for the site were permitted by the city in 2021. Although that permit has expired, Pillar plans to request that the city re-issue it along with new civil plans to accommodate the building.

“The project architects and engineers have proposed a simple solution that will bring a more complete look to the overall MGPV development,” Pillar’s pre-application narrative said. “During the Phase 1 construction of MGPV, all utilities were already installed…so these improvements will be limited to grading, asphalt and curb to create additional parking and a drive aisle. The proposed civil improvements would not negatively impact the neighbors, the surrounding community, or the city of Maricopa.”

Comments / 0

