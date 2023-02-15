Authorities: Man led high-speed pursuit, didn't want to get caught with meth

EAU CLAIRE — A Blair man engaged in a high-speed pursuit with police because he didn’t want to get caught with methamphetamine inside his vehicle, authorities say.

Christian M. Stenberg, 22, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, eluding an officer and possession of methamphetamine, and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

A $200 cash bail was set for Stenberg, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety.

Stenberg returns to court March 27.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County Sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle driving east on U.S. 12 near North Elco Road at 10:40 p.m. Monday that had a defective taillight. The vehicle was also traveling 85 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The deputy activated his emergency lights as the suspect vehicle turned south onto Mayer Road.

The vehicle rapidly accelerated away from the deputy after the deputy activated his siren.

The driver failed to stop at several stop signs along with several red lights through the city of Eau Claire.

The driver came to a stop on the shoulder of U.S. 53 near Otter Creek Road.

The deputy exited his squad car and gave verbal commands while approaching the suspect vehicle with his patrol rifle. The driver took off while the deputy was issuing the verbal commands.

The pursuit continued through Eau Claire before heading eastbound on Interstate 94, where the suspect’s vehicle reached speeds of 105 mph.

Authorities tried tire deflation in a couple of locations and were finally successful near the Trempealeau County line. The suspect vehicle lost both front tires and exited onto U.S. 10.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit and identified as Stenberg.

Stenberg was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail, where a plastic bag containing methamphetamine was found in his jacket pocket.

When asked why he did not stop for authorities, Stenberg said he could not find the plastic bag with methamphetamine and wanted to toss it out of the window.

If convicted of the three felony charges, Stenberg could be sentenced to up to eight years in prison.