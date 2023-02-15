Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Arrests 4 Men in Florida Over Haitian Prez’s Assassination

By AJ McDougall,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05wBvl_0kndNEaq00
Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

Four men were arrested by federal agents in Florida on Tuesday in connection with the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, authorities said. The men were identified in a press release as three U.S. citizens—Antonio Intriago, Walter Veintemilla, and Frederick Bergmann—and a Colombian national residing in Miami, Arcangel Pretel Ortiz. The new arrests bring the total number of the case’s alleged “conspirators” in U.S. custody to 11, while more than a dozen remain imprisoned in Haiti on suspicion of involvement. Officials said that Ortiz and Intriago aided the plot to replace Moïse with aspiring politician Christian Emmanual Sanon, who promised to award their security firm with “lucrative” government contracts. Through their South Florida-based firm, Counter Terrorist Unit Security, the pair allegedly hired a group of 20 men to provide security to Sanon in the operation. Veintemilla, a Florida financier, is accused of helping to fund the plot with an infusion of $175,000 to CTU Security. Bergmann allegedly smuggled bulletproof vests into Haiti for the coup d’etat. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted, while the other three men could be staring down life sentences.

Read it at BBC

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Homicide Suspect Returns to Scene and Kills Local Reporter, 9-Year-Old: Cops
Orlando, FL14 hours ago
Vegas Blackjack Dealer Kept Playing as Florida Attorney Lay Dying: Lawsuit
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Officials Provide Details on Possible Motive in Temple Cop’s Murder
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Trump Ohio visit – live: Trump accused of train derailment ‘stunt’ as Norfolk Southern CEO dodges questions
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Suspect in Fatal Shooting of L.A. Bishop Revealed as Housekeeper’s Husband
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of L.A. Bishop
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
White supremacist who killed protester in Charlottesville could have his prison pocket money seized
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
Anti-War Protesters in Washington Praise ‘Russian Patriot’ Vladimir Putin
Washington, DC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy