Happy Valentine's Day! DaShundra Gafford and Jenna Gill Talk Love & Marriage As A Wizards Wife

What's it like being married to an NBA player? Get to know Daniel Gafford and Anthony Gill's life partners DaShundra and Jenna

There's one thing about Wizards Forwards Daniel Gafford and Anthony Gill that is evident for all to see, they love their wives!

Balancing the hectic schedule of the NBA seasons as well as making time for your loved ones can get overwhelming but these players have strong support in the women they chose as their life partners.

Gaffords & Gills

DaShundra Gafford and Daniel Gafford are newlyweds who tied the knot in June 2022. The couple dated for 6 years before taking this big step in their relationship.

Jenna and Anthony Gill first fell in love when they were 15 years old and have been married for 7 years. When Wizards' Insider Carita Parks asked Anthony about his tattoo, he shared that the bible verse connects to his wife and their love story, which melted everyone's hearts.

DaShundra Gafford and Jenna Gill answered a few questions about their husbands Daniel Gafford and Anthony Gill for Valentine's Day. I asked them; what their favorite gift from their husband has been, if they have pre-game rituals and what their hope for their husbands careers is. Watch the full video above to see what they have to say, some of their answers may surprise you!

Of course outside of hopes for a Championship with the Wizards the two wives want nothing but happiness for their men and their families. Both DaShundra and Jenna can been seen in the stands at every Wizards game cheering on the team and we wish nothing but more continuous love in their relationships.