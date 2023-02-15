OG&E: Around 2,600 customers without service due to strong winds

Strong 50 miles-per-hour (mph) winds moved through Green Country Tuesday, and OG&E released a statement on how the gusts are impacting their customers.

As of 6:45 p.m., the company said approximately 2,600 customers are without service, “primarily due to high winds that have damaged power lines and equipment.”

OG&E said they have more than 300 personnel restoring power “as quickly and safely as possible.” They also said customers in need of service may have to have crews on their property.

“Please ensure our crews have access and that you secure any animals,” they said.

Customers can report an outage on OG&E’s mobile app or by submitting an report online. The company also advised residents to stay away from downed lines and anything the lines are touching.

MORE: Power restored to thousands of customers in south Tulsa

To report a downed line, OG&E asks that you can (800)-522-6870.



